Oman Olympic Committee participates in OCA General Assembly

Muscat: Shaikh Saif bin Hilal al Hosni, acting Chairman of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC), and Taha bin Sulaiman al Kishry, OOC Secretary-General, took part in the 38th Elective General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia held in Bangkok, Thailand, from 2 – 3 March 2019.

The elective General Meeting unanimously elected Sheikh Ahmed Al Fahad al Sabah as President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and Dr Thani Al Kuwari as OCA Vice-President for West Asia for the term of office 2019 – 2023. Taha bin Sulaiman al Kishri, OOC Secretary- General was elected as member of the OCA Executive Office while Dr Sultan bin Yaarub al Busaidy, Chairman of Oman Anti-doping Committee was elected as Chairman of the OCA’s Medical Committee.

