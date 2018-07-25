Oman nationals get visa-free entry to Belarus

Muscat – Foreign citizens of 80 countries (including Oman) can enter Belarus for up to 30 days and exit from the territory of Belarus through the Minsk National Airport, said the country’s embassy in Egypt.

As per the given details, the given order of visa-free movement through the airport does not extend to persons coming to Belarus by plane from the Russian Federation, as well as to those who intend to fly to the airports of the Russian Federation (such flights are considered as internal ones and do not have border control).

The presidential decree on the matter also does not apply to foreigners paying official visits. Diplomatic, official, special and other passports equal to them are not covered by the above decree.

To enter the Republic of Belarus in the visa-free regime via the checkpoint ‘Minsk National Airport’, foreign nationals must have the following documents.

A valid ordinary passport or another substituting document for traveling abroad;

Financial means: at least 25 euros (or equal amount in dollars or Belarusian rubles) for each day of stay

Medical insurance with coverage for at least 10,000 euros that covers the territory of Belarus.

Among expatriates, especially Indian nationals, they must possess valid multiple-entry visa of one of the EU member states or the Schengen Area member, bearing an EU or Schengen area entry stamp. They also should also have valid return return tickets through Minsk airport.