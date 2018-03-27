Oman named Partner Country of 2020 ITB Berlin

Oman’s Ministry of Tourism and ITB Berlin have announced that the Sultanate of Oman will be the Official Partner Country of the world’s leading travel trade show in 2020.

Tourism Minister Ahmed bin Nasser al Mehrzi said: “ITB Berlin is the leading platform for the global travel industry. With this partnership we will be able to draw major attention to our country as a travel destination. We are greatly looking forward to presenting Oman as a destination to such a wide audience in 2020.”

Al Mehrzi signed an agreement to this effect with Dr Martin Buck, Senior Vice-President Travel & Logistics, Messe Berlin.

“Oman is a travel destination with many facets and for several years has been an important exhibitor at ITB Berlin”, said Dr Buck. “With the Sultanate we are delighted to have found such an attractive partner for the 2020 show.”

The Sultanate of Oman with its more than 5.000 years of history is regarded as an exclusive and sustainable travel destination and has a great hospitality culture. The country has a lot to offer: diverse and attractive landscapes, pristine beaches, desert, impressive mountains as well as exclusive hotels. Activities, such as fishing, surfing, canoeing and diving round off the range of tourism attractions.

As the Official Partner Country of ITB Berlin 2020, Oman will, among a range of other events, organise the opening ceremony on March 3, 2020 at the CityCube Berlin. From March 4 to 8, 2020 a colourful and wide-ranging programme and numerous events will ensure that visitors get an opportunity to find out more about the Sultanate.

Share on: WhatsApp