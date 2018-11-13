Oman move to top but can’t satisfy coach Mendis

MUSCAT, Nov 13 – Oman shot to the top of the table with another close victory but coach Duleep Mendis is more concerned than happy at the way his team is winning. Oman beat Kenya by 5 wickets in its first WCL 3 assignment but took almost 43 overs to chase down a target on 165 on home turf. The home side bowled brilliantly against, restricting Singapore to 185 but lost six wickets on what looked like a good batting track. Against Denmark on Tuesday, Oman achieved a modest victory target of 186 with only 16 balls and three wickets in hand.

Is Mendis happy at getting 6 points out of 3 games or worried at the way they were achieved?

“Naturally I have to be happy because we have now got three wins out of three games but the way we are getting those victories is not very satisfying. I want the team to win in a more convincing manner,” said Mendis after Oman beat Denmark on Tuesday.

When asked if the manner of all three victories was going to be discussed in team meetings, the Oman coach said, “Well, it has been a topic for discussion already as we have not been in good form with the bat of late. Although our batting has improved but not to my satisfaction.”

Oman now face USA, second on points table with 4 points out of two games, in perhaps the most crucial match of the tournament on Friday. Oman had whitewashed USA 3-0 in a bilateral home series last year but this US side looks different and much stronger.

Will Oman coach carry his concerns to that game or put his worries behind and prepare his wards to take the bull by the horns?

“Well, as far as the tournament is concerned, we are very confident. We have been winning and victories do a lot to boost your confidence. We have been in this situation before when after losing to USA on their own turf we came back and beat them the next day,” he added.

When asked if he was planning anything different against the in-form US side, Mendis preferred to keep his cards close to his chest.

He admitted his team had the better of USA in a bilateral series last year but said such equations counted for little in deciding the outcome of a new game.

“You do well on a given day and win but if you don’t do the basics and the little things right, you may lose the game. However, We are confident that we will go through,” added the Oman coach.

