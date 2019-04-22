Oman make huge impact in Namibia

MUSCAT, april 22 – Packed with lanky pacemen known to extract plenty of pace and bounce from even batting-friendly pitches, Oman has got everyone talking about its grand entry into Namibia. Riding on vociferous support from a lively contingent of friends and families from Muscat, the Sultanate’s Red Brigade has made a huge impact on International Cricket Council’s World Cricket League (WCL) Division Two in Namibia by winning its first two games against fancied sides like USA and Canada.

After beating a strong and in-form USA on Saturday, Oman defeated Canada for the first time in a 50-over game at an international event, shooting to the top of the table with 4 points as the only unbeaten team in the competition after the first round.

Perturbed by a barrage of rising deliveries by Oman’s pace quartet of Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Ahmed Fayyaz Butt and Muhammed Nadeem, USA were forced to smell leather on numerous occasions before being shot down for a paltry 148.

“All credit to Oman’s fast bowlers for making the most of the conditions out there. They were outstanding today and deserved to win,” acknowledged the US captain Saurabh Netravalkar after the game.

The next day Oman flexed its muscles by posting a sizeable 285 on the board and then forced the Canadians into submission with a volley of sharp rising deliveries in what turned out to be a big 99-run defeat.

“It’s great to see our fast bowlers firing in all cylinders and batsmen backing them up with respectable scores. The boys have looked in excellent touch in both the games. We have made a great start to the tournament and I am pretty confident we will do well in the rest of the games too,” said Duleep Mendis, Oman’s head coach.

Oman team is buoyed by the support it is getting from a small but noisy group of fans and well-wishers from the Sultanate. Oman Cricket Board Chairman Kanak Khimji and his family have been with the team from the first day, joined by families of the other Board members who make their presence felt by cheering the team up.

Pankaj Khimji, senior Board member and chef de mission, was glad their presence was working in the team’s favour.

“We are extremely happy to have this kind of support here in Namibia and their cheers and applause is really helping in keeping our boys on their toes all the time,” acknowledge team manager Madhu Jesrani. Oman will be facing Hong Kong in its third game today and a victory is likely to ensure ODI status reserved for the top four teams in the tournament.

Shahzad Raza