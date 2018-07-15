Oman LNG supports drive against CCHF scourge

MUSCAT, JULY 15 – Oman LNG signed an agreement to fund a programme that combats Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) in Sur. The agreement, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, will boost the Ministry’s efforts to control the spread of the virus in livestock farms which enhances food hygiene and prevents transmission of diseases to people.

The one-year programme will be targeting numerous livestock breeders in 40 villages in Sur. The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries will be combating areas where tick’s nests have been identified as well as raising awareness on the associated risks and educating people on preventive measures through reducing the risk of tick-to-human transmission. The initiative will also include distributing pesticides spraying machines to the breeders where needed.

The agreement was signed by Dr Ahmed bin Nasser al Bakri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, and Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah al Massan, Chief Executive Officer of Oman LNG Development Foundation.

“The agreement to fund such important programme is particularly significant because of the results that will be achieved through this social investment. Firstly, it promotes food hygiene. Secondly, its success when fully implemented holds the potential of propelling an increase in the agricultural productions”, said Shaikh Khalid al Massan.

Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) is a widespread disease caused by a tick-borne virus which affects animals such as cows, goats and sheep. The virus is transmitted to people either by tick bites or through contact with infected animals. This disease is endemic in the Sultanate where first case was reported in 1995.

Reducing the risk of animal-to-human transmission can be made by wearing gloves and other protective clothing while handling with animals or their tissues, notably during slaughtering and informing the concerned authorities in case of there are ticks in the animals and cooperate with them on precautionary measures.

