Oman LNG, MoH ink pact for dialysis unit in Taqah

SALALAH, June 3 – In a major boost to healthcare delivery in Dhofar, Oman Liquefied Natural Gas Company (Oman LNG) signed an agreement with the Ministry of Health (MoH) on Sunday to provide dialysis equipment to Taqah Hospital to take care of the immediate needs of the patients suffering from renal failure. The dialysis unit in the hospital would have 12 beds, according to the agreement signatories, would be done on priority basis as Oman LNG showed eagerness to do it as soon as possible.

“Likely by the end of this year it would be functional,” an official participating in the agreement signing event said.

The signatories of the agreement were Dr Khalid al Mushekhi, Director General of Health Service in Dhofar and Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah al Massan, Chief Executive Officer of Oman LNG Development Foundation.

Ali bin Ahmed al Mashani, Member of the Shura Council from Taqah; Mohammed Ali Akaak, Deputy Wali of Taqah; members of the municipal council; senior government officials and officials of the Directorate General of Health Services in Dhofar; were present during the agreement signing event.

Dr Al Mushekhi lauded the generous support of the Oman LNG to the local people and called it a noble gesture on the part of the company.

“I am pleased over the company’s direct engagement with the society as this is not the first time that Oman LNG has come out with its gesture. Its Development Foundation is active in many social areas,” he said.

Khalid al Massan assured the gathering that Oman LNG would continue its commitment for the society.

“It is happy moment for us to be part again of the development of Dhofar’s healthcare system soon after our engagement with the expansion of dialysis unit in Sultan Qaboos Hospital.”

