Oman lift Asian Games Qualifiers crown

Muscat, MARCH 17 –

Oman capped their dominant performance in the Asian Games Qualifiers to prevail over Bangladesh 2-0 in the final in Muscat on Saturday night.

Asad Mubarak al Qasmi struck the opening goal of the match in the 28th minute for Oman from a penalty corner.

Basim Khatar Rajab hit the second goal in the 31st minute for Oman and ensured a well-deserved victory for the hosts.

Dr Fuad bin Jafar al Sajwani, Minister of Fisheries and Agriculture, was the chief guest for the final and gave away the trophies.

The match started with the Bangladesh Tigers putting pressure and they earned the first penalty corner of the match in the fifth minute. Oman warded off the danger from the occasion but Bangladesh continued their pressure.

In the 10th minute, there was another penalty corner for Bangladesh but they failed to convert.

Oman got their first penalty corner in the 17th minute. It was well defended by Bangladesh.

Oman earned their second penalty corner in the 25th minute. The shot was well saved by Bangladesh goalkeeper Asim Gope.

In the next minute, after connecting a good cross, Asad Mubarak al Qasmi hit a strong shot towards goal but missed by a whisker.

In the 25th minute, Oman got back-to-back penalty corners that were kept out of danger by the Bangladeshi defence.

In the next minute, Oman goalkeeper Fahad al Noufali made a brilliant close save as Bangladesh came near of scoring a goal.

Oman, coached by Pakistan great Tahir Zaman, continued to attack next and earned a penalty corner in the 28th minute. Asad Mubarak al Qasmi’s brilliant carpet drive raced to the Bangladesh net as their players, who were vigorously defending in the earlier penalty corners, were clueless. Oman led half-time by 1-0.

There was a sizeable group of Bangladesh supporters who attended the match along with a decent turnout for Oman at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bausher.

In the first minute of the third quarter, Basim Khatar Rajab converted a penalty stroke given after an erroneous defending of a penalty corner by Bangladesh. Oman raced to a 2-0 lead much to the delight of Omani fans who created a party atmosphere at the stadium.

Then on Bangladesh went into their defensive shell.

They came back to attacking ways in the 40th minute and got a penalty corner which Oman defended well.

In the next minute, Bangladesh put the ball into Oman net but was dissallowed for a foul.

In the final quarter, Bangladesh — two ranks ahead of Oman in world rankings at 30 — tried hard for a goal. They came close in some occasions but without success.

Oman at the same time created good counter moves and got a penalty corner in the 53rd minute.

Another penalty corner in the 56th minute for Oman also failed to reach the Bangladesh net.

During the final minutes, Bangladesh earned two back-to-back penalty corners but of no avail as Omani defence stood firm.

Share on: WhatsApp