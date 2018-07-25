Oman jumps five places in World Bank’s LPI 2018

MUSCAT, JULY 25 – Over the past two years the Sultanate of Oman’s logistics performance has significantly improved jumping five places from 48th to occupy the 43rd position in the World Bank’s recently released Logistics Performance Index (LPI) 2018 report. The LPI helps countries identify the challenges and opportunities they face in their trade logistics performance and how they can improve performance. The bi-annual LPI report measures countries across the six components of; efficiency of customs and border management clearance, quality of trade and transport infrastructure, ease of arranging competitively priced shipments, competence and quality of logistics services, ability to track and trace consignments, and the frequency with which shipments reach consignees within scheduled or expected delivery times.

Oman showed marked improvements in the efficiency of Customs services and timeliness. These improvements drove Oman’s continued climb up the international rankings. Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications, said, “Improvement in Oman’s ranking in the Logistics Performance Index 2018 is a true reflection of the ongoing efforts made by Government organisations and the logistics community to implement the National Logistics Strategy to improve the Sultanate’s global competitiveness. This improvement displays Oman’s competitiveness and continued improvement in the logistics sector as we aim to be among the top 30 countries in 2020 and the top 10 in 2040. We would like to thank and acknowledge efforts put in by various stakeholders in the public and private sector organisations, in particular the Directorate General of Customs at Royal Oman Police and the Tandfeed Implementation Support and Follow-up Unit (ISFU) for the improved ranking.” He added, “The logistics sector plays a significant role in Oman’s economy and is key to increasing foreign investment, diversification into non-oil exports and the nation’s international competitiveness. The Sultanate seeks to position itself as an advanced logistics hub recognised globally.

This ambition clearly defined in the national logistics strategy, led by the Oman Logistics Centre and later by creation of the Oman Logistics Group “ASYAD” in June 2016 to oversee implementation of the strategy.”

“Key initiatives that have contributed Oman’s improved ranking include establishment of border One-Stop-Shops for joint inspections, new rules for Bonded Warehouses, Introduction of the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme, Pre-Clearance of Goods by Customs and Risk-based import controls. Other initiatives include preparations to join the International Road Transport Convention (TIR), enhancing partnership between public and private sectors through focus groups and forums and formation of the Oman Logistics Association to represent the interests of the logistics sector. We have initiated plans for academic and training institutions to meet the growing need for logistics professionals and established logistics training and vocational centres.

To further strengthen our logistics capabilities, we have introduced world-class guidelines and systems to make logistics an appealing profession for Omani youth and to attract international investors. The logistics awareness programme aims to guide university and college students undertaking academic and applied research to address the needs of Oman’s logistics sector. In recognition of the achievements made by the Sultanate in the logistics sector, Oman has been selected to host the IRU World Congress 2018. This internationally renowned event will be held from November 6-8, 2018 and is expected to attract delegates from 100 countries around the world.”