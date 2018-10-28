Oman joins Ramsar Convention panel

Abu Dhabi: The Sultanate was nominated unopposed to the Permanent Committee for the Wetland Convention, known as Ramsar Convention, for the period from 2019 to 2021 as a representative of West and Central Asia. The election came during the 13th session of Ramsar Convention, held in Abu Dhabi. Bhutan was approved as representative for South and Southeast Asia. Japan was elected as representative of East Asia. More than 1,000 expert and officials representing 158 Ramsar member countries took part at the session. The Sultanate joined the Wetland Convention after the Royal Decree No. 64/2012 regarding the wetlands of national importance namely Al Qurm Natural Park, located in the heart of Muscat. — ONA

