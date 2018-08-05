Oman is hidden jewel, says travel firm

Muscat: TCS World Travel has selected Oman as the first destination as part of its 22-day Asia tour covering nine destinations on its private jets.

The tour that starts from Athens in Greece on January 16 will have Muscat as its first destination in Asia, offering the guests a two-day stay on January 17 and 18.

The company said, Oman is widely considered the hidden jewel of the Arabian Peninsula. Flanked by the ocean and the Arabian Desert, Oman was once a maritime empire that ruled much of the region. In the colourful capital of Muscat, skyscrapers are hard to spot, and the landscape is instead dominated by the rugged Al Hajjr Mountains and towering minarets.”

“Steeped in ancient traditions and boasting diverse landscapes, Muscat is set amid incredible natural beauty and modern luxuries. Explore this fabled port city, from its lively markets to awe-inspiring mosques, and opt to visit nearby Nizwa for a glimpse into local traditions,” the company said.