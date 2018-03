Iranian President Hassan Rouhani received Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, and his delegation in Tehran on Sunday.

President Rouhani conveyed his greetings to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and stressed the strong relations between the Sultanate and Iran. He described the relations as a model for cooperation among states of the region and that they have been and are still contributing to enhancing peace and security. He noted that both countries are always calling for dissolving disputes and eliminating the crisis through peaceful dialogue and discarding terrorism and violence.

The Iranian president pointed out that Iran stressed the expansion of its scope of cooperation with the Sultanate and implementing joint ventures in the field of energy, petrochemicals, steel, ports, shopping, transport and exchanging commodities and products.

On his part, Alawi stressed the importance of dialogue and consultations with Iran.

He pointed out to the importance of taking joint stances that aim at promoting regional peace and security and solving crises through peaceful dialogue.

He also said that the Sultanate is ready to expand the scope of its cooperation with Iran in energy, investment, trade and ports fields.

He affirmed that the Sultanate’s stance towards Yemen crisis has always been for stopping the war, discarding violence and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Yemeni people.

— ONA

Share on: WhatsApp