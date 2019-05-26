OMAN-IRAN TIES IN FOCUS

Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received at the General Diwan of the ministry on Sunday Dr Abbas Araghchi, Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran, who is currently visiting the Sultanate. The two sides discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries. They also exchanged viewpoints on regional issues and the latest developments being witnessed by the region. The meeting was attended by the delegation accompanying the guest and officials at the Foreign Ministry. — ONA

Related