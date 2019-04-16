Oman, Iran review matters of common concern

MUSCAT: Mohammed bin Nasser al Rasbi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence, received in his office on Tuesday a delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran, headed by Brig General Dr Qadeer Nizami, Deputy Chief of Iranian Armed Forces for International Affairs, Head of the Iranian side in the Omani-Iranian Military Friendship Joint Committee. The two sides exchanged viewpoints and discussed several matters of common concern.

MEETING WITH SAF CHIEF

Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), received Brig General Dr Nizami. The two sides exchanged conversations on several matters of common concern within the framework of the Omani-Iranian Military Friendship Joint Committee’s duties. The visit of the Iranian delegation to the Sultanate comes within the framework of its participation in deliberations of the annual regular meeting of the Omani-Iranian Military Friendship Joint Committee, which is being held in Muscat from April 13 to 19. The meeting was attended by Brig General Hamad bin Rashid al Balushi, SAF Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations and Planning, Head of the Omani side in the Committee, and SAF senior officers. — ONA