Oman hosts Arab administrative forum

MUSCAT: The Sultanate today hosts the 18th annual conference of the Arab Administrative Development Organization (ARADO), under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan. The conference, held at Al Bustan Palace Hotel under the theme ‘The Role of Arab Governments in Achieving Goals of Sustainable Development 2030,’ will discuss themes related to the future and role of governments in the Arab countries, which will contribute in developing and improving the competitiveness of Arab economies in the light of international challenges and the requirements of the era to achieve goals of sustainable development.

The conference focuses on goals and objectives of sustainable development 2030, planning mechanisms and requirements, and how to improve performance of the government in basic areas of economies in line with the requirements of globalisation, and paying attention to mass mobilisation of modern technology. The conference also aims at motivating governments and public administration in the Arab countries to utilise their potentials and capacities to adapt to the requirements of globalisation to improve the position of the Arab economies over the next 10 years to achieve the objectives.

The conference will be attended by ministers and officials. Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, on Monday received Dr Nasser Al Hatlan al Qahtani, Director-General of the Arab Organization for Administrative Development, who is visiting the Sultanate to attend the 18th conference organised by the Ministry of Civil Service, in cooperation with ARADO, on November 26 and 27 under the theme ‘The Role of Arab Governments in Achieving the Aims of Sustainable Development’. — ONA