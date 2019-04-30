Oman, Greece review bilateral ties

MUSCAT: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, received in his office on Tuesday George Katrougalos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Greece. The two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and means of promoting them in various fields. They also affirmed their countries’ keenness to develop these relations to the level of aspirations. The two sides also discussed the latest developments on a range of regional and international issues. They stressed the importance of dialogue and cooperation to find diplomatic solutions for such issues, as well as supporting all matters that would enhance security, stability and peace in the region and the world. The meeting was attended by officials at the Foreign Ministry, Ioannis Taghis, Greek Ambassador to the Sultanate, and members of the delegation accompanying the Greek guest. — ONA

