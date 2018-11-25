Oman football on right track, says Shaikh Salman

MUSCAT, Nov 25 – Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim al Khalifa, President of Asian Football Confederation (AFC), will preside over the executive committee meeting of AFC in Muscat on Tuesday. The meeting, which is part of AFC awards ceremony in Muscat, will address series of essential topics focusing on development of Asian football. The AFC president arrived in Muscat on Saturday evening and Oman Football Association (OFA) Chairman Shaikh Salim al Wahaibi received the AFC delegation. Sheikh Salman al Khalifa conducted a series of meetings on Sunday on the final preparations to host the AFC annual awards ceremony which will take part on Wednesday at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre under the auspices of HH Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said, Adviser of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

The AFC president expressed his satisfaction on Muscat hosting the AFC awards ceremony. He appreciated all the efforts taken by the Sultanate on providing different facilities in order to have an successful event. “Hosting this major Asian event in Muscat is in recognition of the position of the Sultanate’s football at Asian region. Oman football had developed very well in last few years with some great success on that path,” the AFC president added. Sheikh Salman said Muscat will be the centre stage of Asian football over the next few days.

“The AFC awards ceremony is an essential occasion to celebrate and honour top players in Asian continent after a tough season for the players and the clubs. The AFC is fully ready to conduct the event and we thank Oman Football Association for their continuous support,” Sheikh Salman concluded.

The General Secretary of AFC, Dato Wenderson, also arrived in Muscat on Sunday. On the other hand, the executive committee of GCC football will have a meeting in Muscat on Wednesday as part of the current Asian event in Muscat. During the meeting, the committee will discuss on the proposed dates for the Arabian Gulf Cup tournament in Doha in December 2019 and related topics.

