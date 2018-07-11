Oman finish West Asia challenge with gold

MUSCAT, July 11 – Oman’s athletics relay team added a new medal to the Sultanate’s credit as they bagged gold medal in 4×100 metres at West Asian championship in Jordan which will conclude on Tuesday. Oman athletes won with three medals, two gold and one bronze. On the same day, the Sultanate’s player Salim al Rawahi claimed a bronze medal in long jump. Oman’s first medal at the West Asian championship was registered by the star sprinter Barakat al Harthy who won gold medal in the 100 metres race with a record of 9.9 7 seconds. Bahraini sprinter Andru Fethcher claimed the silver medal in 10.24 seconds while his compatriot Said al Khaldi bagged bronze medal with a timing of 10.49 seconds.

Related