Oman Export Week to showcase nation’s manufacturing potential

Muscat, nov 24 – Oman Export Week (OEW), a unique initiative organised by Ithraa to help Omani businesses and manufacturers penetrate global markets, opens at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) on December 2, 2018.

Titled, ‘Born Global’, the weeklong programme features 15 in-depth workshops offering instructive advice on how to go about doing business almost anywhere in the world.

“OEW is an initiative designed specifically to provide sustained, long-term support to Omani businesses looking to enter the export market or expand existing international sales. This one-of-a-kind, week-long programme will focus on a range of topics, including market research, international cultural issues, intellectual property rights, international sales, marketing, export opportunities in emerging economies and e-exporting,” said Ithraa in an explanatory note on the event.

“Attendees will also receive practical advice, support and guidance from Ithraa, other government agencies as well as experienced Omani exporters. We believe OEW will bring significant value to Oman’s business community — its highly practical workshops are not to be missed,” the investment promotion and export development agency of the Sultanate added.

OEW will showcase the opportunities available in key overseas markets, and help Omani businesses reach out to find new international connections. “Omani exporters are more optimistic than ever about their prospects, but we need more companies that have not considered exporting to have a go and start saying yes to the opportunities that exist in new markets across the globe,” according to Ithraa.

The event opens on December 2 with a keynote address by Taleb al Makhmari, Director General, Marketing & Media — Ithraa. This will be followed by an introductory export workshop designed specifically to assist early and pre-export companies make sound business decisions on whether exporting is for them, understand how to export and how to plan for successful export entry. This workshop will also equip Omani companies with the knowledge to master the fundamentals for developing a sustainable export strategy.

Successive workshops will focus on the themes: Exporting: Is it Right for You?; Trade Data & Designing an Export Plan; Exporting & International — Cultural Issues; Pricing for International Success; Trade Finance & Export Guarantee; Moving Product: Transport & Freight; Branding, Packaging & Labelling; E-export Sales; Social Media & Exports; Unlocking Export Opportunities for Women Entrepreneurs; and International Trade Shows: Maximizing Your Participation.

OEW Clinics are also available free-of-charge to businesses that register in advance on: events.ithraa.om. An important Ithraa photography project, Born Global, will capture the daily activities of some of Oman’s leading exporters to present behind the scenes insights into the manufacturing process. Held alongside OEW, the Born Global Exhibition will help raise public awareness of the Sultanate’s manufacturing base — one of the pillars of our national economic diversification strategy.

Related