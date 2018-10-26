Oman end campaign on losing note

Oman ended their campaign in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy with a 5-0 loss to Japan at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. With the defeat, Oman have lost all their five games in the competition.

For Japan, the game was a practice game before they clash against India in the semifinal on Saturday. Japan’s goals came through Koji Yamasaki (14th), Wataru Matsumoto (33rd), Kazumasa Matsumoto, Hiromasa Ochiai (45th) and Hirotaka Zendana (45th).

The Oman team has used this tournament as a one to do a lot of learning. It’s been a hard journey for them with heavy defeats being the norm throughout the tournament, except against Malaysia and Korea.

This match against Japan was also a reflection of the gulf between Oman and the best teams in Asia.

Oman did show some promise in the first two quarters with the defence staying strong and holding off Japanese attacks.

Japan however could not be held back for too long as Yamasaki slammed home a goal in the 14th minute. Oman made advances and looked to score in the second quarter through Rashad al Fazari and Asaad Mubarak al Qasmi.

Skipper Younis al Nofli was also in the mix but a goal continued to elude them.

Japan then consolidated their position with a goal in the 33rd minute scored by Wataru Matsumoto.

It was all Japan thereafter as Kazumasa Matsumoto made it 3-0 in the closing stages of the third quarter and Hirotaka Zendana converted a penalty corner.

