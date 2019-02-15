Oman Embassy urges visitors to take note of smoking ban

Muscat: Smoking has been banned inside the passenger terminal at all six airports managed by Airports of Thailand (AoT) from February 3.

Any violations at the six airports – Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai and Mae Fah Luang – will be liable to a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

The six airports will arrange smoking areas outside the passenger buildings.

AoT decision is in accordance with the Tobacco Control Act 2017 and the Ministry of Health Declaration of 2018, said the Oman Embassy in Thailand.

The embassy has urged all visitors to the Thailand to take note of the following instructions.