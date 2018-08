Muscat: Oman’s Embassy in India has clarified on the postponement of the hearing of the case involving Omani citizens in the city of Hyderabad to August 3.

“Any charges of negligence is unjustified and the government is well aware of the steps that are being taken on this issue. The last trial attended by one of the diplomats and the postponement till August 3 has its legal justification, which is a normal procedure.”