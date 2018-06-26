Muscat,26—The Ministry of Higher Education, in cooperation with the Omani Cultural Attaché in Cairo, has made a strong effort to recognize the local educational institutions by the Supreme Council of Universities (SCU), in view of the common interests of both sides. This decision came as a result of several meetings with Egyptian officials at the Educational sector.

The Supreme Council of Universities gave recognition to the bachelor’s degrees granted by all Omani higher education institutions under the supervision of the Omani Ministry of Higher Education. As the students with a bachelor’s degree from an Omani higher education institution allowed to register for postgraduate studies in Egyptian universities, the Egyptian competent authorities should impose the necessary scientific decisions necessary for postgraduate studies.