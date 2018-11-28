Oman economy likely to grow at 5% in 2019

Muscat: Oman’s national economy has started to recover gradually and is expected to grow by five per cent in 2019, said a top economist at Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI).

A report presented by Dr Abdul Salam Yahya said the Omani economy has started to recover gradually since the last quarter of 2016 following a period of slowdown that started towards the end of 2014. “The economy is expected to grow by five per cent in 2019 while statistical estimates show that GDP will average between RO28 and 29 billion in 2019.”

The Committee of Economic Affairs, Research and Studies, met under Ahmed bin Abdulkarim al Hooti, chairman of the committee, and discussed the expected performance of the national economy in 2019 along with a number of issues, including the establishment of representative offices that will promote Omani products in foreign markets.