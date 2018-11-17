Oman draw level against Syria in friendly

MUSCAT, Nov 17 – Oman national team registered the fifth draw as it prepares to take part at the AFC Asian Cup as they were held a 1-1 draw against Syria late on Friday at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. Oman commenced scoring in the match as Mohsin Jawher netted the first goal in the 30th minute with an amazing goal with a bicycle kick. Yousef Galfa equalised for Syria team by end of the first half in the 44th minute. During first half, Oman team players did not create many chances in terms of attacking while the visitors had many opportunities in front of Fayez al Rushaidi’s net.

Pim Verbeek wanted to create a wall of defence that would thwart Syria’s advances forward. Oman national team scored the first goal in the match in the 30th minute by Mohsin Jawher with a cracking bicycle kick. After the opening goal, Verbeek’s battalion tried to increase their control in the match at attacking zone. On the other hand, Syrian team players registered a strong comeback in the match and succeeded as they netted the equaliser through Yousef Galfa before referee ended the first half.

At the second half, both teams were an equivalent in the technical level, controlling the match and creating chances. Khalid al Hajri was very close to score the second goal for the Sultanate as he was alone with Syrian goalkeeper. Al Hajri shot the ball with an absence of concentration that resulted in him missing a golden opportunity for the team to register victory in the friendly match and break the draw results. At last ten of match, Oman national team players raised their attacking chances. Mohsin al Ghassani missed another scoring chance as he did not deal with ball in better way which kicked by Jameel al Yahmadi.

Later, the Qatari referee Khamis al Kawari, announced the end of the match by 1/1 result. Back to the Oman’s friendly matches, the national team recorded only draws — mostly goalless — in their last four. The two friendlies after the Asian Cup Qualifier against Palestine were goalless draws against Lebanon and Jordan in September. In Doha, Oman had another goalless draw against Ecuador, while a 1-1 result against Philippines. Oman will play a second friendly match in its current internal camp against Bahrain on Monday at 7:00 pm

Adil Al Balushi