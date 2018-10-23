Local 

Oman Data Park offers SAP for SMEs

Oman Observer

Muscat: Oman Data Park and PROCONS signed an agreement to offer SAP services to small & medium size businesses in Oman. Maqbool al Wahaibi CEO Oman Data Park said, “We are grateful with our new partnership with ProCons-4it to offer our clients a simple, reliable, and affordable SAP Business One ERP solution .” Wassim Hassanieh, Co-Founder & CEO said, “We value this partnership with Oman Data Park and trust that SMEs in Oman will greatly benefit from SAP Business One.”

You May Also Like

NFC registers growth in Jan, transports 442 passengers to Iranian ports

Oman Observer Comments Off on NFC registers growth in Jan, transports 442 passengers to Iranian ports

Mwasalat airport bus fares to remain same till year-end

Oman Observer Comments Off on Mwasalat airport bus fares to remain same till year-end

Ahead of Eid holidays, air fares soar sky high

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Ahead of Eid holidays, air fares soar sky high