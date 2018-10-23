Oman Data Park offers SAP for SMEs

Muscat: Oman Data Park and PROCONS signed an agreement to offer SAP services to small & medium size businesses in Oman. Maqbool al Wahaibi CEO Oman Data Park said, “We are grateful with our new partnership with ProCons-4it to offer our clients a simple, reliable, and affordable SAP Business One ERP solution .” Wassim Hassanieh, Co-Founder & CEO said, “We value this partnership with Oman Data Park and trust that SMEs in Oman will greatly benefit from SAP Business One.”

