Oman Data Park launches PSaaS

Oman Data Park (ODP), the Sultanate’s first managed Data Centre Services and Cloud Services provider, has launched its newest service offering — Professional-Services-as-a-Service (PSaaS). Supported by a team of experts, the new service is aimed at helping and guiding customers through their digital transformation in perpetration for the 4th industrial revolution and Gig economy.

Commenting on the launch, Maqbool al Wahibi, CEO of Oman Data Park said: “Having begun our operations in 2012, ODP has accumulated a host of expertise both in the lines of top-notch certifications and the local know-how in managing the various ICT challenges that are associated in this fast paced technologically driven world. We understand that business of today have enough challenges focused on their growth and we would like to address their ICT challenges through our PSaaS offering so that the business can focus on their core services.”

Supported and certified by a host of industry leading services providers such as VMware, Microsoft, CISCO, F5, Fortinet, Arbdor, WEDGE networks, ORACLE, VEEAM, DellEMC, IBM storage and SAP B1 this new service is aimed at helping customers with their advancement of Software technology, Network and Network Security, Cloud migration, Disaster recovery & Business Continuity, Storage, Data Protection, Applications and ERP solutions.

“We want to be the digital enabler for businesses in Oman and we plan to achieve this by not only offering our core services based on Managed and Cloud platforms but also offering our expertise as a Professional Service to customers, where we enable their on-premise technology to progress to the next level,” said Hassan Ali, General- Manager — Service Delivery at ODP.

He further added that “If a company wanted to upgrade their Software, Hardware, networking or application technology, our PSaaS offering can cover ICT process bounded with system integrator functions at one stop for example assist with the Designing a solutions , Project managing the entire exercise from initial consultation meeting to implementation.”

