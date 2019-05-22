Oman Data Park introduces Nebula

MUSCAT: Oman Data Park (ODP), the Sultanate’s first managed Services and Cloud Services provider, introduced the nation’s first Virtual Data Centre (VDC) – Nebula. Nebula is ODP’s latest product name for a new paradigm of cloud-based services also known as a Virtual Data Centre as a Service (VDCaaS). It permits full spectrum of data centre facilities from computing, storage, networking and network security services as on-demand, where ODP provides their data centre infrastructure and facilities for rent or lease removing the need for any OPEX costs from the customer.

Hosted locally, Nebula also comes with its own state of the art security services operated over tier III data centre that ODP is known for. Supported by a highly qualified and professionally certified team of experts, this new service is a testament to ODP’s continued efforts aimed at helping and guiding customers towards their agile and digital transformation in perpetration towards fourth industrial revolution and Gig economy.

Commenting on introducing Nebula to Oman, Maqbool al Wahibi, CEO of ODP, said: “Having started with Colocation services in 2012 and moving to various offerings under managed infrastructure (laaS) and most recently the introduction of professional services (PSaaS), ODP has grown to be the market leader in Oman by giving our customers flexible choices by eliminating CAPEX and offering attractive OPEX based solutions. We are constantly focused on being the cloud partner of choice for our customer’s digital enablement journey. We are pleased to continue our growth trajectory by introducing Nebula.”

He further commented, “Nebula allows total self-care to the customers so that they have full operational visibility and control over the infrastructure, network security as well as scalability and automation. Furthermore, all of these benefits are enabled with real time metering so that the customer is aware of their own VDC (computing, storage, networking and security) usage. Nebula even offers a choice of pricing models making it ideal for any business entity along with ODP’s long standing 24×7 Managed Services.”

Nebula is ideal for backup and disaster recovery or purely forest and development. Whatever the need may be, this new ODP service is at par with international VDCs. Maitham al Lawati, ODP General Manager for Cyber Security Centre, said: “Nebula is designed with industry leading security and it will allow enterprises to meet ongoing infrastructure requirements along with their compliance and security requirements. We will also be offering self-service based continuous risk management, forensics and compliance as a service.”

“Nebula will enable customers to control their own CPU, memory and storage levels as well and adding load balancers, micro balancers switches and routers etc, to the customer’s network. This enables the customer to be at a unique position to be agile and respond to their market needs without having the burden of CAPEX,” said Hassan Ali, General Manager, Service Delivery and PMO at ODP. The introduction of Nebula today paves the way for companies to apply proof of concept activities and agree on a migration plan before signing up. Oman Data Park already supports over 500 local and international entities, offering a full eco-system of Cloud solutions covering all types of businesses from government, oil and gas and banking, to name a few. — ONA

Related