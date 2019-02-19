Oman condemns terror attack in Egypt
The Sultanate strongly condemned the terrorist attack near Al Azhar Al Sharif in Cairo that killed a number of people and injured others. The statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday affirmed the Sultanate’s solidarity with the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt against all forms of violence and terrorism. The Sultanate also expressed sincere sympathy for families of the victims, Egypt and its government and people, wishing the injured a quick recovery. — ONA