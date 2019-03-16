Oman citizens in Malaysia warned of water contamination

Muscat: Oman’s Embassy in Kuala Lumpur urged Omani citizens and students in Malaysia to stay away from the province of Johor.

The warning was in response to the reports that the Kim Kim river in Johor was contaminated with chemical waste (marine oil waste) that forced several schools to close after students suffered from breathing difficulties due to the toxic fumes.

The local authorities urged local residents to stay away from the areas affected by the contamination.