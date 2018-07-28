Oman Broadband to cover 95 per cent urban areas by 2030

Kaushalendra Singh –

SALALAH, July 28 –

Oman Broadband keeps an ambitious target of reaching to 50 per cent of the cities by 2020 and 95 per cent of the urban areas by 2030.

Salalah city’s 13,000 units and Salalah Free Zone’s 480 units are likely to given broadband connectivity by the year-end.

The Oman Broadband functionaries revealed these facts during the opening of its stall and exhibition at the Salalah Tourism Festival (STF) on Sunday.

The national broadband company of the Sultanate aspires to assist the government to achieve its larger goal of e-government and serve the national aspiration of serving the people with the smartest possible broadband facility.

Said bin Abdullah al Mantheri, CEO of Oman Broadband, expressed happiness over the ongoing work and said, “70 per cent of the Muscat capital area has been covered with broadband service.” He called the participation in STF an occasion to reach out to people and raise awareness about the service.

The Oman Broadband exhibition was inaugurated by Salim bin Aufit al Shanfari, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality in presence of officials from the Ministry of Transport and Communication and telecom service providers.

“Our target is to cover 50 per cent of the cities in Oman by 2020 and 95 per cent of the Sultanate’s crowded cities by 2030,” he said in his comments to Observer.

Commenting on current work status of Oman Broadband, Al Mantheri said: “We are fast approaching our target as optic and fibre cabling is going on well in association with three telecom service providers.”

Oman Broadband is assisting government service providers like power and water bodies in offering them the best possible links in their effort to serve the people in a better way and save cost on infrastructure.

Oman Broadband representatives Hiba al Kiyumi and Fatma al Balushi, called optic fibre connectivity hugely helpful in offering fast and cost effective internet connectivity.

“It will also cater to the needs of the government’s e-government services and betterment of public services. The broadband service is great value addition in the areas of public safety healthcare and education, which ultimately would have positive reflection on the national economy,” they said.

