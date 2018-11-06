Oman bodybuilding team travels to Spain for World bodybuilding meet

MUSCAT, Nov 6 – Oman bodybuilding national team will take part at World bodybuilding and physique championship in Spain. The championship in its 70th edition will be held during November 7 to 12. The Sultanate team’s participation at world championship came after the participation in various regional and international tournaments. Also, it is a golden opportunity for the national bodybuilders to register a new achievement as Ahmad al Harthy claimed a gold medal in 90 kg category.

Haitham al Zadjali won the gold medal in 85 kg category and Abdullah al Jabri grabbed silver medal in 75 kg at the world championship in Spain last year. Dr Salim Said al Bahri, chairman of Oman Bodybuilding Committee, presided over the Sultanate delegation to the World bodybuilding and physique championship in Spain. The squad: Ahmed al Maskri, Abdullah al Jabri, Faisal Al Matani, Abdullah al Rahbi, Bilarab al Salami, Yousef al Hinai, Ali al Harthi and Zakriya al Balushi.