Oman, Belarus sign MoU for cultural heritage cooperation

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Haitham bin Tareq al Said, Minister of Heritage and Culture, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Museum, met with Yuri Bondar, Minister of Culture of Belarus.

An official session of talks was held during which a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in areas of heritage and culture.

A MoU will be signed on Monday between the National Museum in the Sultanate and the Belarusian National History and Culture Museum.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Hamad bin Hilal al Ma’amari, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Culture for Cultural Affairs, and Salim bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Ministry’s Under-Secretary for Heritage Affairs.

An exhibition themed “Belarus at the Crossroads of Civilised Communication” will be launched at the National Museum on Monday under the auspices of HH Sayyid Haitham in the presence of the Belarusian Minister of Culture. The exhibition, which is the first international exhibition to be hosted by the National Museum, comes within the framework of the existing cooperation between the Sultanate and Belarus. The exhibition will continue till July 2.

The exhibition aims to strengthen the historic ties between Belarus and the Islamic world and affirm the principle of peaceful coexistence of the Belarusian people with peoples of the region, as well as an affirmation of values of tolerance.

The Belarusian National History and Culture Museum is full of many interesting facts that affirm the historical ties between Belarus and the Arab and Islamic worlds in a manner that reflects the depth of ties, which were established during previous eras.

The Belarusian Minister of Culture is on an official several day-visit to the Sultanate. He will visit the Wilayat of Nizwa and its historic castle. — ONA

