Oman beat Pakistan, top group

MUSCAT, June 17 – Oman topped the group as they registered their third 2-0 consecutive win against Pakistan in the seventh Asian Beach Handball Championship in China on Monday. Earlier in Weihai city, the Sultanate team beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 and blanked Asian giants Japan with the same result in the championship. Oman reached to nine points in the group and will play against Thailand on Wednesday. Against Pakistan, Oman faced difficulty to end the match with a win as they ended the first set with a difference of two points only as the first half finished by 10-13 unlike the previous two matches. The Sultanate players stepped up their game to eventually prevail 16-14 in a thrilling match.

Asad al Hasani, Hani al Dhegeshi and Said al Hasani were the stars of the match. Hamood al Hasani’s men are keen to reach the podium in this tournament and to qualify for the IHF Men’s and Women’s Beach Handball World Championship in Italy 2020. The top three teams in Asian Championship will advance to the world championship in Italy next year. Oman are placed in Group B along with Iran, Thailand, Pakistan, Japan and Saudi Arabia. In the other matches, Iran beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 while Vietnam won against Philippines 2-0. Chinese Taipei registered a 2-0 over Indonesia while Qatar outclassed Afghanistan 2-0. All the teams will have a rest day on Tuesday to resume action on Wednesday with the fourth round matches.