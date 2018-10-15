Oman beach soccer team travels to UAE

MUSCAT, Oct 15 – Oman beach soccer team will travel to the UAE on Tuesday to have an external camp till October 19. During the camp, Oman will play two preparatory friendly matches against the UAE on October 17 and 18. The Sultanate team is gearing up for the AFC qualifications for the World cup. Oman head coach Talib Hilal has selected 12 players for the external camp: Sami al Balushi, Amjad al Hamdani, Mashal al Oraimi, Sahreef al Balushi, Mundher al Oraimi, Musaab al Beriki, Younis al Oaisi, Khalid al Oraimi, Yahya al Oraimi, Nouh al Zadjali, Haitham al Omrani and Abdullah al Balushi.

