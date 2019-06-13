Oman Beach Soccer team to begin internal camp on June 16

MUSCAT, June 13 –

Talib Hilal al Thanwei Head coach of Oman Beach Soccer team, has called up 16 probables for an internal camp that is scheduled to take place in Muscat at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex from June 16 to 20.

The domestic training camp is part of a preparatory exercise for the Sultanate team for the Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup that will be held in Paraguay during November 21 to December 1 and the International Beach Games qualifications for Asian zone in China in July.

The 16-member Oman Beach Soccer team squad consist of Amjad al Hamdani, Yonis al Awaisi, Ahmed al Hattali, Khalid al Oraimi, Mundher al Oraimi, Mashel al Oraimi, Jalal al Sinani, Abdul Aziz al Souti, Sami al Balushi, Nouh al Zadjali, Ahmed al Mashrafi, Eid al Farsi, Ghaith al Alawi, Abdullah al Balushi, Shareef al Balushi and Abdullah al Drooshi.

The experienced head coach of the Sultanate team, Talib Hilal, will aim to raise the readiness of the players prior the forthcoming tournaments. Also, to work in sustaining the good technical and physique levels.

Oman players are raring to go as Oman’s beach soccer team ranked as one of the top Asian teams in beach soccer. The Sultanate team had achieved many victories in the last few years. The Sultanate’s beach soccer team participated in Beach Soccer World Cup in Ravenna city in Italy in 2011 and in Portugal in 2015.

The Oman beach soccer team had sealed their slot at the Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup after being in the third place at the AFC Beach Soccer Championship Thailand 2019. Oman beat Palestine 2-1 on penalties following a 2-2 draw to claim third place in last March.

