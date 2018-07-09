Oman beach handball team to play 10 friendlies

MUSCAT, July 9 – Oman beach handball team will play around 10 friendly matches in its external camp at Croatia in its preparation for the Beach Handball World Cup which is scheduled to be held in Kazan in Russia during July 24 to 29. “We will start our first friendly matches against Croatia and then the team will participate in a friendly tournament that will feature Serbia, Hungary, Croatia and the Sultanate team,” Hamood al Hasani, head coach of the national team, said.

“Prior to the kick off of the global championship, we will continue our training sessions and playing friendly matches against Norway, Serbia, Hungary and Croatia teams again. On 19th July, the team will head to Kazan city and have two training sessions,” Al Hasani added. Coach Hamood al Hasani, has selected the squad: Azzan al Azan, Hussein al Jabri, Saeed al Hasani, Ashraf al Hadidi, Asad al Hasani, Muhannad al Zarafi, Mahdi al Sulaimani, Yasser al Harthy, Abdul Hakim al Siyabi, Haitham al Balushi, Osama al Kasbi and Hani al Deghishi. Jaber al Balushi as assistant coach and Talib Afendi administrative member.

