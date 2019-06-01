Oman beach handball team players fit and raring to go to Asian Championship

MUSCAT, June 1 – Oman national beach handball team are fit and raring to go China to take part at the Asian Beach Handball Championship which will be held from June 15 to 22 in China. The Sultanate players trained under the watchful eyes of head coach Hamood al Hasani, the experienced national head coach of the team during the last period of teams’ preparatory to the Asian event. Meanwhile, the Sultanate team completed the domestic Ramadhan tournament which featured participation of some top local teams including Muscat, Ahli Sidab, Seeb, and Al Oruba. The local tournament was a plan B of the technical coaching staff of the national team as Qatar team apologised to play friendly matches due to their special reasons.

The runner up of the last edition of Asian Beach Handball Championship will be keen to lift the title of the upcoming version in China. The Asian event which will include a qualification place for the top-three teams at the Beach Handball World Championships. Head coach of the national team, Hamood al Hasani, selected the right members for the squad of the team. The next forthcoming external camp –in Thailand or Vietnam- will finalize the final starting list and implementation of the tactical plans. The national coach Al Hasani is aware of the level of all the team members and will announce the finalists prior to the Asian Championship.

Al Hasani told Oman Daily Observer- in a previous interview- the team is focused on area of development the players physically through having training sessions at the gym. The other part is to have technical training sessions in the sand ground. Al Hasani’s boys will look at the Asian event to seal their seventh direct qualification to the world beach handball championship event and their fifth successive entry.

Oman’s team probables include the following: Asaad al Hassani, Hussein al Jabri, Ashraf al Hassani, Hani al Deghishi (Muscat Club), Abdullah al Roomi, Hamoud al Mamari (Sohar), Osama al Kasbi, Mahdi al Sulaimani, Yasir al Harthi, Ahmad al Hinai, Adil al Balushi, Basem al Rahbi (Seeb), Hadeifa al Siyabi, Marai al Harthy, Azzan al Maheshri, Muhannad al Zarafi (Ahli Sidab) and Abdul Aziz al Majrfi (Oman Club).

