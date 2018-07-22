Oman beach handball team arrives in Russia

MUSCAT, July 22 – Oman beach handball team has arrived to Kazan city in Russia for participation at the Beach Handball World Cup in Russia from July 23 to 29. Oman players completed a preparatory camp in Croatia which lasted for nine days. The official draw of the World Cup grouped the Sultanate along with Qatar, Denmark and Australia teams. As many as 32 teams will feature in the World Cup, 16 teams each in the men’s and women’s competitions. Hamood al Hasani, head coach of the Oman beach handball team, finalized the list of players to 10 players out of 12 players. Amer al Hajri, vice-chairman of Oman Handball Association headed the Sultanate delegation. Oman squad: Hamood al Hasani (head coach), Jaber al Balushi (assistant coach), Talib Afandi (administrative official), Muhana al Qamshoui (media coordinator) and players are: Azzan al Azzan, Hussain al Jabri, Said al Hasani, Muhannad al Zarafi, Mahdi al Sulimani, Yasser al Harthy, Abdul Hakeem al Siyabi and Hani al Dighashi.

