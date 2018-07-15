Oman-based geoscientist wins prestigious award for research

MUSCAT: A Muscat-based geoscientist credited with undertaking pioneering research work in a number of areas, notably on tsunami hazards in the Sultanate, has been conferred a prestigious award. Prof Dr Gösta Hoffmann, who is teaching and researching at GUtech, was awarded with the Rectorate’s Teaching Award 2018 of the University Bonn recently. With this award the management of the University and the Faculty of Mathematics, Geosciences and Natural Sciences of the University Bonn recognizes Prof Gösta’s strength in teaching.

“Prof Gösta Hoffmann successfully combines theory and practice in his teaching. His classes are very popular and are focused on applying the theory during excursions and the student’s overall learning experience in the field.

“The award was given according to student’s evaluations and a student survey from the faculty,” said Prof Dr Thomas Bartolomäus, member of the Faculty of Natural Sciences during the award ceremony held at the university.

“The field excursions are very popular among our students and they help to educate the next generation of Geoscientists. They highly qualify them to think out-of-the box and for their future work in the industry or in the academia,” said Prof Gösta.

Initially, Prof Gösta Hoffmann studied Geosciences at the University of Greifswald (Germany) where he completed his PhD in 2004.

In 2008 he and his wife Dr Anne Zacke moved to Muscat, where they were among the first faculty members in the Department of Applied Geosciences at GUtech.

Prof Gösta has been teaching at GUtech since 2008 and conducting research on tsunami hazards in Oman. In October 2015 he was awarded with the National Research Award by the Research Council (TRC).

Prof Gösta is teaching courses on geohazards along with excursions.

In the past three years he has been conducting field excursions through Oman with students from different universities and research institutes in Germany.

