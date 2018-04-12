Oman, Bahrain discuss ways to bolster relations

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, received on Thursday Ahmad bin Ibrahim al Mulla, Speaker of Majlis an-nuwab (House of Representatives) of the Kingdom of Bahrain, who conveyed greetings of the leadership in the Kingdom to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and the Omani people further prosperity and progress.

HH Sayyid Fahd welcomed the guest and his accompanying delegation and reviewed the strong historic fraternal relations binding the two countries, besides reviewing the growing cooperation between the two countries in several fields. He also touched on Ash’shura march in the Sultanate and its role in the comprehensive development tracks in the country.

Conversation during the meeting dealt with means of activating various fields of the existing cooperation between the two sides and discussed developments in the region and matters of common concern.

Ahmed bin Ibrahim al Mulla expressed his pride and that of his accompanying delegation over the visit, praising the comprehensive renaissance in the Sultanate under its wise leadership. He also referred to the talks he had with officials in Majlis Ash’shura, which aimed at enhancing the joint cooperation with Majlis an-nuwab in Bahrain.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, Mohammed bin Abu Bakir al Ghasani, Deputy Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, and Dr Juma bin Ahmed al Kaabi, appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Sultanate.

Also on Thursday, Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, received in his office Ahmad bin Ibrahim al Mulla and his delegation. The meeting reviewed means of promoting parliamentary cooperation areas between the two sides and discussed several topics of common concern.

Dr Al Mantheri stressed the importance of the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the Sultanate and Bahrain, which have many things in common, besides stressing keenness of the two countries’ leaderships in continuous promotion of these relations to meet the aspirations of the two peoples.

He also reviewed Ash’shura march in the Sultanate and the progress it witnessed during the past periods in light of the keenness of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in supporting and enhancing it to keep abreast of the aspirations of the Omani people.

On his turn, Al Mulla praised the vision of His Majesty and his wise leadership which resulted in the comprehensive developmental renaissance in the Sultanate. He also hailed the development and prosperity witnessed by the Sultanate in various fields, stressing the importance of the Sultanate’s efforts in supporting stability in the region and strengthening international peace and security.

The meeting was attended by the two deputy chairpersons of the State Council, members, the Secretary General of the State Council, the Secretary General of Bahraini House of Representatives and the Bahraini ambassador to the Sultanate. — ONA

