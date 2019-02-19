Oman Badminton Committee hold first meeting

Oman Badminton Committee (OBC) convened the first meeting after its formation by the Ministry of Sports Affairs recently at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

The meeting was presided over by Dr Badriya al Hadabi, Chairperson of OBC. During the meeting, the chairperson and members discussed on the structure of the game in Oman and best ways to boost the sports among the clubs and juniors. Board members suggested to have a clear map on the main agenda and tournaments to be organised for the rest of current year.

The ministerial decision of launching the new committees affirmed the ministry’s strategy to develop the individual sports in the Sultanate. Also, it is in line with keeping up the international development of sports.

The committees for the predominantly individual sports are expected to open new horizons for the youth to develop their skills to participate in regional and international level.

The Oman Badminton Committee is presided over by Dr Badriya al Hadabi with membership of Ahmed al Mafraji, Mohammed al Shibli, Khalifa al Majrafi and Ishaq al Hasani as secretary general.