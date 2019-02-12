Oman Aviation’s GDP share to reach RO 890m by 2030

Value enhancement: RO 100m in economic efficiencies directly delivered through successful initiatives

Established in 2018 to develop the Sultanate’s aviation sector, Oman Aviation Group is playing a critical role in advancing the economy, tapping into an industry valued at $821 billion globally in 2018.

In one year alone, Oman Aviation Group created more than 980 direct Omani jobs and contributed to supporting nearly 8,000 indirect jobs within the Sultanate. These jobs support an industry that saw more than 1.3 million additional passengers and 215,000 tonnes more air cargo travel through Muscat alone. In addition, more than RO 100 mn in economic efficiencies were directly enabled and delivered with the implementation various initiatives including Oman Air’s transformation strategy. The company has made significant strides towards its 2030 goals, exceeding many targets including the ranking of Muscat’s Airport as one of the top 18 airports around the world.

Mustafa al Hinai, CEO of Oman Aviation Group said, “As Oman’s aviation sector developer, we create a robust value chain linking aviation, tourism and logistics across Oman. Our Group is a catalyst for growth, creating efficiencies, boosting revenues and increasing trade. We work to position Oman as a strategic hub and a world-class destination amongst international travellers. Ultimately, we are tasked with furthering economic expansion and unlocking the connectivity potential within the sector including the 40m passengers and RO 890m GDP contribution that is expected to flow through Oman by 2030.” Oman Aviation Group continues to contributes to the growth of Oman’s transportation sector through a variety of avenues including the spectacular opening of the new Muscat and Duqm airports and two new air cargo terminals. The organisation is maintaining a steadfast focus on bridging together airlines, airports and aviation services, positioning itself to become a leader with an integrated aviation sector across the MENA region.

Today, Oman Aviation Group is instrumental in continuing to empower growth as well as developing a number of both economic and social benefits. Going beyond simple connectivity, the Group facilitates other sectors through an ecosystem of services and as a result continues to make a significant contribution by effectively and efficiently conducting and managing government investments in infrastructures and services across the civil aviation sector. At the same time, it is also developing Oman as a hub for businesses and logistics through its global transportation network, in addition to positioning the country itself as a world-class destination for travellers from across the globe.

The Group has also partnered with tourism and logistics businesses around the country to drive holistic development of the Sultanate’s tourism and transport industries. With an alignment of aviation strategies and companies within the tourism industry, the Group remains on track to achieve the National Tourism Strategy targets. Connecting people, cultures, and businesses around the world, Oman Aviation Group is part of a national economic framework that interconnects logistics, tourism, aviation and government entities. The organisation is dynamically engaged in developing an industry that is expected to contribute RO 7 billion to the total GDP.