Oman Aviation Group unveils brand identity

MUSCAT, April 22 – Oman Aviation Group unveiled its brand identity and strategy to propel the Sultanate’s aviation sector into the future. The move comes as part of the company’s efforts to highlight Oman’s emerging significance on the global stage and broaden its appeal as a first-class destination for tourism and investment. The announcement took place during a stakeholder event attended by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications, among other senior public and private sector representatives. Following the rebranding, the Group will begin a new chapter in its promotional activities by adopting a distinctive new red-orange livery and propeller brandmark.

Oman Aviation Group chose the dynamic rebrand to epitomize the Sultanate’s unmistakable energy and drive. This is in line with the Group’s national mandate to bring sustainable value to Oman’s economy by shining the spotlight on the country’s aviation sector.

Commenting on the event, Darwish bin Ismaeel al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs, said, “Oman Aviation Group was established in February 2018 to curate and develop the Sultanate’s strategy for the aviation industry. This will empower other sectors such as tourism and logistics to contribute to the national economy, realizing more progress and prosperity for Oman. The Group is mandated to create a comprehensive eco-system for the aviation sector to thrive, helping the Sultanate to achieve its future goals and ambitions.

This momentum signifies the Group’s economic direction that focuses on airports, air cargo development, and adding more destinations to Oman Air’s expanding network. This will attract more tourists and visitors to the Sultanate from all around the world fulfilling the goals outlined in Oman’s 25-year National Tourism Strategy.”

According the minister, Oman boasts a world-class infrastructure that is increasingly attractive to international investors, which also enables us to position the Sultanate as an aviation hub with worldwide appeal. This will also positively impact the next stage of economic diversifica­tion and development, which ultimately feeds into all sectors.

“Aviation is a key sector for economic growth, and having a clear vision to further develop it will positively im­pact other related sectors like tourism, logistics, as well as agriculture and fisheries,” he said.

The CEO of Oman Aviation Group, Mustafa Al Hinai, described the rebranding as: “A clear mes­sage that Oman’s aviation sector is open for business, and that we are ready to share our story with the world to showcase our potential as a leading regional and global aviation hub.” Al Hinai added, “Our focus is to significantly contribute to Oman’s Vision 2040 by developing the sector’s business potential and promoting it globally.

Our teams work on key national ini­tiatives such as developing airport vicinities, distribution plans, as well as growing sea-to-air cargo capabilities.”

As a strategic sector developer, Oman Aviation Group plays a pivotal role in developing Oma­ni talent and supporting local SMEs with the aim to grow local aviation-related skill sets and guarantee sustainability of the sector in the Sultanate.

The Group operates three main subsidi­aries comprising Oman Air, Oman Airports and Oman Aviation Services, and is a lead facilitator for the Sultanate’s 25-year National Tourism Strategy, designed to increase the number of international visitors to Oman to 11.7m by 2040.

Last year, Oman Aviation Group has seen rapid growth, launching its National Air Cargo Strategy and establishing close links with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries to improve the supply chain for fish exports, Oman’s second-largest natural resource.

