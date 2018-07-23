Oman at Unesco ‘Man and the Biosphere’ Programme

JAKARTA: The Sultanate is represented by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs and the Omani National Commission for Education, Culture and Science at the 30th session of the Council International Coordination of the Unesco Man and the Biosphere Programme, currently under way on the Indonesian island of Sumatra under the slogan ‘Engage concerned to promote the society.’

Participants will discuss a number of topics related to the work of the human programme, the biosphere, the most important of which is the study of the biosphere reserves and the follow-up to the Lima Action Plan; associated with a road map to implement the programme strategy for the period 2025-2015, in addition to study of technical guidelines for biosphere reserves, and discuss the award presented by the programme for young scientists aims to encourage them to conduct scientific research in the field of environment and biodiversity.

It is noteworthy that the Sultanate has joined the membership of the International Council of Government for the human programme and the biosphere of Unesco during the 39th session of the FAO General Conference 2017 for a period of four years.

Launched in 1971, Unesco’s Man and the Biosphere Programme (MAB) is an Intergovernmental Scientific Programme that aims to establish a scientific basis for the improvement of relationships between people and their environments.

This programme encourages member states to expand cooperation in protected areas of biosphere in order to preserve the environment and protect biodiversity, as well as encourage scientists and the youth to conduct studies and advanced research in this area through the Unesco Prize — Sultan Qaboos Environmental Protection and the MAB Prize for Young Scientists in addition to grants research related to environmental issues. — ONA

