Oman Airports introduces new baggage policy

Muscat: Oman Airports Authority has decided to charge a handling fee for irregularly shaped luggage at the Muscat International Airport, Salalah Airport and Sohar Airport, starting from August 1.

According to a circular from the Oman Airports, the new baggage fee is to accommodate the type of luggage which was banned in September last year. All irregular shaped baggage consisting of flat panel television sets with more than 43-inch screen size, baggage without a flat surface, blankets and rope wrapped packages are subjected to this charges.

Last year, Oman Airports has totally banned the transit of such luggage. With this new rule in place, passengers can take such packages by paying some extra fee.

The new baggage rules have been introduced to help improving baggage services for all passengers at Muscat and Salalah Airports.