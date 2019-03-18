Oman air tops in noise reduction at UK airport

Muscat, March 18 – Oman Air, the national airline of Oman, has been recognised as the cleanest and quietest carrier in contributing to the reduction of the noise at the UK’s Heathrow Airport, as per the Fly Quiet and Green chart published by LHR airport. The airline which came second in the third quarter of last year has jumped one place up making it the first best long-haul performer in Q4 2018. This positive ranking comes as a result of the airline investing in modernising its fleet and deploying its modern eco-friendly Boeing 787 Dreamliners on the London-Heathrow route. Heathrow’s latest ‘Fly Quiet and Green’ league table, ranks the performance of the top 50 airlines on seven noise and emission metrics. Abdul Aziz al Raisi, Chief Executive Officer, Oman Air, said: “We follow the LHR Fly Quiet and Green league table very keenly and it is indeed gratifying to see Oman Air rank first in this table for the fourth quarter of 2018. This is indeed a proud moment to see our efforts recognised by one of the world’s leading airports.”

