Oman Air to relaunch Maldives service in Oct

MUSCAT, JULY 8 – Oman Air will resume its service between Muscat and Malé in the Maldives this October. Flights to the Maldives with Oman Air will recommence for the 2018-19 winter season from October 28, 2018. The service will be operated by the new Boeing 737 aircraft.

Oman Air flights from Muscat to Maldives will operate on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and the flight from Maldives to Muscat will operate on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The Maldives is a beautiful chain of 26 ring atolls, made up of more than 1,000 coral islands, located only three and a half hours away from Oman. Well known for its beaches, blue lagoons and extensive reefs, the Maldives is an incredibly popular tourist destination with an increasing number of international visitors arriving year on year.

Abdulaziz al Raisi, CEO of Oman Air said: “We are delighted to be resuming our Maldives route and look forward to welcoming our valued Oman Air guests on board our latest Boeing 737 aircraft. We thoroughly encourage our friends from Europe and the rest of our network, flying to the Maldives to stop over and explore Oman en route.

Our new Maldives service offers holidaymakers the perfect opportunity to explore Muscat, the metropolitan capital of Oman before escaping to the beautiful shores of the Maldives.”

Oman Air’s fleet and network has continued to grow. This expansion has been aided by continued investment in Oman Air’s award winning on-board experience, exemplified by the MAX aircraft.

The new MAX will be equipped with 12 new Business Class seats with large 17 inch touch screen monitors and all the amenities needed for a frequent flyer such as individual power and USB points.

