Oman Air to commence Casablanca service next week

MUSCAT, JUNE 25 – Oman Air will commence its new flight from Muscat to the Moroccan city of Casablanca as of July 1, 2018. The national carrier of Oman is looking into further expanding its fleet and destination network as the airline continues to grow its operations out of its hub in Muscat.

The new route comes after Oman Air’s most recent service inaugurated to Istanbul on June 1 and ahead of its winter launch to Moscow planned to take place in October 2018. The service to Casablanca will be operated by Dreamliner (787-800) and will depart from Muscat four times per week flying to Mohammed V International Airport. With a flight time of 8 hours and 50 minutes, Flight WY171 will depart Muscat on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 01.20, arriving in Casablanca at 07.10. The return flight WY172 will depart Casablanca at 08.20 on a Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, arriving in Muscat International Airport’s new, award-winning passenger terminal at 19.15; a return flight duration of 7 hours and 50 minutes.

The new route between Oman and Morocco will strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, enhance the trading and tourism prospects and enable Oman Air’s guests to explore one of the world’s most vibrant cities. Travellers to the destination will be met with Moroccan charm and warmth synonymous with the destination.

Oman Air flights will operate from the newly opened passenger terminal at the Muscat International Airport offering Oman Air guests a thoroughly enhanced service. The new passenger terminal building has already won the 2018 World Travel Award’s Middle East’s leading new tourism development project for this year.

