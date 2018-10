Moscow: Oman Air’s aim is to add 70 aircraft and cover more than 60 destinations by 2022, said Abdulaziz bin Saud al Raisi, CEO of Oman Air. He added that the inauguration of the new destination to the Russian capital Moscow is part of this ambitious expansion. During the press conference held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Moscow on the sidelines of Oman Air’s inaugural flight to Moscow, CEO of Oman Air, said, “The company is seeking to enhance its position in the world of travel and tourism to increase the number of passengers through its fleet to various destinations.” Raisi said the daily flight of Oman Air will be operated on this route by new Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, which includes 12 business class seats and 150 economy class seats on a 5 hour and 55-minute journey.

He pointed out that in case the demand increases on this route, the company will increase the number of daily flights using larger aircraft. Raisi hoped both Russian and Omani passengers would welcomethe service as it is the only direct flight between Moscow and Muscat. He pointed out that the step taken by the Royal Oman Police (ROP) to include Russia in the list of countries whose citizens can obtain tourist visa to enter the Sultanate without the need for a local sponsor would contribute to the arrival of more Russian tourists to the Sultanate.

He also said safety is a top priority for the company. Paul Starrs, Chief Commercial Officer, said Oman Air selected October to inaugurate the Moscow route to tap European and Russian tourists who will be looking to escape from the severe winter and explore Sultanate’s pleasant climate.

Starrs added that Oman Air’s new service to Moscow will offer many benefits to business and tourist passengers, as well as smooth connections through Oman Air’s headquarters at Muscat International Airport to destinations around the world. “This route will allow Russian tourists to visit the Sultanate and enjoy its mild climate and provide connections to other Oman Air flights especially to East Asia. Oman Air will provide all facilities to passengers from Moscow wishing to visit the Sultanate and experience the services of Omar Air,” said Rogier de Jager, Regional Vice-President for Europe.

A documentary was screened during the press conference highlighting the tourist sites of the Sultanate and the services and advantages offered by Oman Air. The inaugural flight of Oman Air took off from Muscat International Airport on Tuesday at 2:55 pm (local time) and arrived at Domodedovo International Airport in Moscow at 7:55 pm (local time). A reception was held at Domodedovo International Airport in Moscow in the presence of Yousef bin Issa al Zadjali, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Dmitry Dogadkin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Sultanate of Oman, Igor Borisov, CEO of Moscow Domodedovo Airport and officials

Borisov praised the move by Oman Air to open a direct route between Muscat and the Russian capital Moscow, which will increase the number of Russian tourists to the Sultanate and vice versa and enhance partnerships between Russian and Omani companies. In a statement, Borisov said, “This direct route will contribute to enhancing cooperation between Domodedovo International Airport and Muscat International Airport, and strengthening the existing relations between the Sultanate and the Russian Federation in many fields, as well as connecting the two friendly peoples.”— ONA

Related